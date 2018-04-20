CM approved 5% quota approved for minorities in all kinds of jobs: Khalil Tahir

SARGODHA : Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif has approved five percent quota for minorities in all kinds of jobs.

He said that the distributing scholarships among minority’s students will encourage them to contribute in the development of the country.

The Minister HR&MA expressed these views while speaking during a special event held at DC Complex Sargodha to distribute scholarships among brilliant minority’s students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Malik Asif Iqbal, President Minority Wing, Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Chaudhry Mushtaq Gul, DEO Scandy Riaz Ahmed Cheema, D.O Elementary Qazi Muhammad Ayub, Director Information Sharafat Hussain, minority councilors and large number of minority students attended the ceremony.

The financial assistance’s cheques worth more than Rs19,00,000 were distributed among 68 Christian community’s brilliant students of matriculation, intermediate and professional education belonging to Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu congratulated the scholarships holders and said that CM Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had allocated million of rupees for providing educational scholarships to the talented students of minorities during the current year of 2016-17.

He said that educational scholarships were being provided purely on merit basis with complete transparency. All the students thanked to the Chief Minister for providing huge funds for the minorities and said it was a great gesture of inter-religion harmony and minorities had proud to be a Pakistani.

Orignally published by INP