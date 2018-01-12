CM applauds KPRA role in revenue collection

Peshawar

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has issued standing directives to departments of finance, excise & taxation and law for working within the ambit of their mandate and avoiding of unnecessary interference in the affairs and authorities of one another. Such situation, he said instead of bringing improvement create further complications. He issued these directives while addressing performance review meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) here in CM’s Secretariat on Thursday.

Those who attended were included Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation, Mian Jamshiduddin Kakakhel, Secretary Excise & Taxation, Javed Khan Marwat, Secretary Finance, Shakeel Qadir and other concerned authorities. The chief minister directed complaints regarding computerized number plates from different parts of the province on emergency basis. However, he appreciated the collection of record revenue by KPRA in short period of time and expressed the hope that all such organizations instead of increasing ratio of taxes and overburdening the people will increase the recovery.

Such step will increase the revenue of the government, improve the financial conditions and prevent need for the levy of new taxes. The chief minister also stressed need for the preparation of effective communication strategy and getting the support of media and Information Department in this regard.—APP