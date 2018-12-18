CM appears before NAB in Malam Jabba land acquisition case

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan here on Monday appeared before NAB KP in leasing out of Malam Jabba land acquisition case. Talking to media men, after appearing on a notice by NAB KP, the CM said he has full regards and respect for the courts.He was inquired about land acquisition in Malam Jabba to which he refused having any connection, he added.

‘I got a clean chit from the anti-corruption watch dog for being innocent,’ the CM claimed. ‘I have not been handed over any questioner by the NAB authorities in the said case’ and it was the last appearance before the anti graft body.

To a question, he replied that he had no idea whether he was a minister for tourism or not in the previous regime at the time when the land was leased out at Malam Jabba for developing ski resort. ‘Neither do I have role in Malam Jabba leasing out land case nor have signed any document to this effect,’ he explained. The CM further explained that he had not even read the Malam Jabba land acquisition case.

Share on: WhatsApp