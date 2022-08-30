CM announces to reserve his helicopter for flood affectees

Punjab Cabinet reviews flood situation

The second meeting of the provincial cabinet was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday.

The cabinet expressed full solidarity with the flood victims and announced to give one month’s salary to help those affectees.

The CM further announced to reserve his helicopter for the flood victims and said that it should be used to give relief to the distressed population.

It was also decided to meet the needs of other flood-affected provinces and the CM announced the dispatch of medicines and medical staff to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan for the affectees.

The Punjab government stands with the affectees of other provinces in the hour of difficulty, he added.

The meeting endorsed the decision to declare flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali as calamity-stricken and prayer was offered for the departed souls.

It also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. The CM directed to speed up the relief activities in a systematic manner and said that tents, food hampers and other equipment will be provided in the affected areas as needed.

The government will also redress the damages to houses, crops and livestock and every rightful person will be given his right; he said and directed that no one’s right should be usurped.

The cabinet approved the release of special funds of four billion rupees for the rehabilitation of the damages to the irrigation infrastructure caused by rains and floods.

It was decided to hand over the auction process of state lands in DG Khan district to the cabinet standing committee for privatization and the committee will give its final recommendations after considering all the issues.

The cabinet approved naming Nicholson Road after the late politician Nawabzada Nasrullah.

It was decided to entrust the matter of staff of phase two of the PSDP/ADP funded program for water courses to the committee and the extension of the post of president LDA Tribunal Mansoor Ahmad Khan was also approved.

The formation of a new search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors of public universities was approved with Shafqat Mahmood as its convener.

The appointment of the chairperson and judicial members of the Punjab Revenue Authority’s appellate tribunal and the annual calendar of the 5th parliamentary year 2022-23 of the Punjab assembly were approved.

The cabinet approved the annual report of the Punjab Public Service Commission for the year 2021.

In the meeting, the annual report of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for 2021 was also approved.

The reconstitution of the cabinet standing committees formed in the first meeting of the cabinet was approved as well.

The decisions of the first meeting of the cabinet were confirmed. A briefing was given about the loss of life and property caused by the floods and relief activities.

The provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and senior officials attended the meeting.

