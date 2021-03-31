CM announces Rs7.6b uplift package for Sargodha, Chiniot

Staff Reporter Lahore

While announcing new projects worth Rs 17.6 billion for Chiniot and Sargodha, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated development schemes costing billions of rupees and also laid the foundation stones of public welfare projects during his visit to the cities.

He also announced to early complete the Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road project with an amount of Rs12.7 billion. He inaugurated four road sector projects in Chiniot costing 43.71 crore rupees besides laying the foundation stones of two projects of Rs85.31 crore.

He inaugurated projects worth 62.30 crores in Sargodha and laid the foundation stones of four projects of 1.21 billion and 60 lac rupees. CM also planted saplings on the occasion.

At the second phase of his field visits, the CM announced new development projects of 5.60 billion for Chiniot.

He inaugurated four projects of Rs43.71 crore and laid the foundation of two other projects of 85.31 crore rupees.

He announced to construct the Chiniot section of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha road with a cost of 4.50 billion.

He inaugurated four projects of construction of 45 kilometre long farm-to-market roads costing 43.71 crores in Chiniot. The foundation stone of two other projects of the road sector was also laid.

These roads will be completed with an amount of 85.31 crore rupees. Five projects of construction of 43.5 km long roads will be completed under RAP phase-II. The foundation stone of THQ hospital Bhawana was also laid.