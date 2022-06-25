CM announces 12,000 Scooties for Punjab women

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has announced to provide 12,000 scooties (motorcycles) to all female teachers, lady polio workers, women health workers and working women of all government and semi-government institutions across the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif made the announcement while speaking at the floor of the House during the budget session at Aiwan e Iqbal.

12 thousand scooties will be given to lady teachers and other women in Punjab,” he said.

The chief minister also announced restoring Laptop scheme for students across the province.

Besides this, CM Hamza also announced setting up a university in Gujranwala, adding that the Punjab cabinet had given approval to the new local government system.

Earlier, it emerged that the first phase of distribution of scooters will be completed between August and November this year.

Applications will be accepted from aspiring female employees in August, after which scrutiny will begin.