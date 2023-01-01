CM aide visits Kot Lakhpat jail, reviews facilities provided to prisoners

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar visited Kot Lakhpat Jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners. Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar himself ate food being served to the prisoners and checked its quality.

He praised the quality of food being served to the prisoners. Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar also inspected the jail hospital and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the prisoner patients. He asked from the prisoner patients about their problems.

Chaudhry Shahid Gujjar stated that prisoners are also human beings and directed the concerned officials to provide them facilities according to law.