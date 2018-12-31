CM agrees to merge KPRA into Excise Department

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has agreed in principle to merge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) in Excise Department to generate more revenue and enhance its performance and decided handing over of KPRA to Excise Department initially for six month on trial basis in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar today, he said that Excise & Taxation department will be further strengthened in the Province. The meeting was briefed regarding performance of Excise and Taxation Department especially tax recovery, license fee, new laws, punishment, responsibilities of Excise Department after 18th Amendment.

The meeting was proposed that Narcotics should be treated only by Excise Department because this was domain of Excise department. However, it was further proposed that Excise Department would take help of Police force until its own force is raised. The Department will prepare its own force within a year that would be fully trained regarding narcotics control. The Chief Minister agreed to this proposal in principle but underlined the need to have a meeting with Police Department so that its stance could be taken in this respect.

