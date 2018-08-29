CM Advisor meets jail inmates

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Advisor to Chief Minster Balochistan Mutha Khan Kakar visited central prison here. As per tradition guard of honor was presented to the Advisor by a police contingent on his arrival. Assistant Superintendent Dur Muhammad Mandokhail, Taimor Kakar, Dr. Khair Muhammad Mandokhail and Jabbar Musakhail accompanied him. Assistant Superintendent Jail Rafiq Kakar gave a briefing to the Advisor on security of the prison and its administrative matters. He checked security arrangements, visited various barracks and met inmates, where he heard from prisoners about the problems they were facing.

