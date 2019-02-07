CM accords approval for new tourist spots

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a plan to develop new tourist spots for promoting tourism industry on modern lines in the province. In this regard, a high-level meeting was held at Chief Minister’s Office with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair.

He directed to take immediate steps to develop the tourist spot of Suleman Range in DG Khan. The meeting also decided to renovate the resorts owned by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) in DG Khan. Camping sites, hip safari, paragliding and local heritage markets will also be developed to promote tourism at the grassroots.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister said that vast opportunities are available to promote tourism as industry in the province adding that PTI government has devised a comprehensive strategy for promoting tourism. The southern Punjab was badly neglected in the past with regard to tourism and the development of tourist sites of southern Punjab will help to promote tourism there.

He said that Suleman Range areas have a tremendous potential of tourism and added that provision of necessary facilities to the tourist spots of DG Khan division will be ensured. Various earning opportunities will also be available to the local people due to promotion of cultural tourism, he added.

Chief Minister directed that tourist spots of Suleman Range should be fully projected through various social media platforms and steps should be taken for providing necessary facilities including clean drinking water and security at new tourist sites.

The tourists will be provided all possible facilities at Mubarki Top as well. Provision of electricity at new tourist sites through solar panels should also be examined, he said. Usman Buzdar said that small dams’ construction projects are under consideration for providing clean drinking water. He also directed to develop Head Taunsa as a tourist spot adding that Chowk Malik of DG Khan, which enjoys a unique position due to its geographical location being at the confluence of four provinces, should be made attractive for the tourists.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, ACS (Home), Chairman P&D, Secretary Tourism and others attended the meeting.

