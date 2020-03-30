Club seeks to cut players’ salaries by 70pc Covid-19 pandemic hit FC Barcelona to lose 110m dollar

BARCELONA Spanish football club FC Barcelona will lose at least 100 million euros (110.7 million dollar) due to the worldwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Spanish Marca sport newspaper reported on Monday. According to the news outlet, the amount is 10 percent of the club’s budget for the 2019/20 season. The newspaper also said that the club wanted the players to cut their salaries by 70 percent until June 30 as a way of saving around 106 million euros. The club’s board of directors is currently working to invoke the ERTE, or temporary employment measures, which will suspend the players’ labor contracts. The system will be in place in the coming days and will help the club compensate any financial losses. Spanish La Liga club FC Barcelona wants the players to cut their salaries by 70 per cent until June 30 as a way of saving around 106 million euros (117 million dollars) due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Spanish Marca sport newspaper, the club will lose at least 100 million euros (110.7 million dollars). The amount is about 10 per cent of the club’’s budget for the 2019/20 season. The club’’s board of directors is currently working to invoke the ERTE, or temporary employment measures, which will suspend the players’’ labor contracts, reports Xinhua news agency.—Agencies