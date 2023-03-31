Cloudy weather with scattered rains, thunderstorms predicted

The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly cloudy weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts. During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province. Rain recorded (in mm): Mirkhani 07, Ghalanai & Dir (each) 05, Chitral & Kakul (each) 04, Drosh, Risalpur & Tirah (each) 03, Malamjaba, Balakot & Landi Kotal (each) 02, Takht Bhai, Kohat & Bajaur (each) 01, Peshawar city, Peshawar A/P, Bannu, DIKhan and Mamad Gut (each) Trace.