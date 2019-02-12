Cloudy weather to prevail, rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Met office has forecast cloudy weather conditions in upper and central parts of the country while rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions and Islamabad.

According to the synoptic situations a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Following Rainfalls were recorded in millimeters during Last 24 hrs: Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Hunza, Skardu, Astore Trace, Balochistan: Kalat 01, Quetta, Sibbi Trace, Snowfall (inch): Hunza, Skardu, Astore, Bagrote. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures were recorded as follow: Bagrote -07°C.—APP

