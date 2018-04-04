Cloudy weather to prevail during next 24 hours

Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast chances of light rain, expected Tuesday evening while cloudy weather would prevail during next 24 hours in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. An official of PMD said,”Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds expected at isolated places in Zhob, Malakand divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Weather remained dry in most parts while very hot in southern parts of the country, she added. Highest maximum temperatures recorded in Sukkur, Padidan, Moen jo daro, Rohri, Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad 41°C, Larkana, Chhor, Dadu, Hyderabad, Tandojam 40°C. A westerly wave exists along western and upper parts of the country, which may cause light rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Bannu divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Mainly dry weather is forecast in most parts of the country while hot weather would prevail in central and southern parts of the country. The weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts on Monday. Following were the maximum temperatures.—APP