Cloudy weather predicted

Islamabad

Met Office also predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region. However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts during next 24 hours.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region. However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 48 hours.—APP

