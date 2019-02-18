Cloudy weather predicted across country

Islamabad

The met office Monday forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, widespread rain/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in Balochistan – Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during (evening/night).

According to synoptic situations, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country. This westerly wave is likely to further intensify on Tuesday (evening/night) and grip most parts of the country and may persist upper parts till Thursday.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were; Kalam, Skardu, Astore -06°C, Bagrote -05°C, Gupis -04°C, Hunza -03°C, Drosh -02°C, Chitral, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Quetta -01°C,Islambad 09 °C, Lahore 09°C, Peshawar 10°C.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp