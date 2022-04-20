Cloudy weather likely all over country

Rain-wind-thunderstorm of light to moderate intensity lashed different parts of the country including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday night, turning the weather pleasant. In the federal capital, the rain started around 7:45 pm and continued for a while, decreasing the temperatures and providing relief to the faithful in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. Cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm may also occur at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Kashmir, Dalbandin and Larkana. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country. The rainfall recorded during the period was Sindh: Larkana 37mm, Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit 08, Babusar 08, Bagrote 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 07, Kalam, Balakot 06, Parachinar 04, Chitral, Drosh 03, Cherat 02, Punjab: Kot Addu 05, Dera Ghazi Khan 02, Multan 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 03.—APP