Clouds of uncertainty on election to Senate, general elections getting darker: Siraj

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the clouds of uncertainty in regard to the election to the Senate and the general elections were getting darker with every passing day which was most harmful for national unity and stability of the country.

He was talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Monday.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan’s alliance with the US had only benefitted the US as this country had suffered huge losses as was predicted by the JI at the very beginning. He said that Pakistan continued to suffer loses of men and material while Washington had been making accusations against this country. The country lost around seventy thousand of its men besides financial losses of more than 130 billion dollars. He said that 95 per cent of these people were killed in drone attacks.

The JI chief said the people supporting the US war were now confused and did not know how to justify their policy. He said the US history was full of deceit and hypocrisy and it had always treated its slaves in the same manner. He called for immediately suspending NATO supplies besides disallowing the use of aerial and land of the country.

The JI chief demanded a probe against those entering eh country without visas and the accountability of those who allowed the US saboteurs to enter the country illegally. He said that the NATO supplies had only resulted in vast destruction of our infrastructure, heavy financial losses besides pollution.

Sirajul Haq expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of accountability which, he said, was too slow. He said that all those named in the Panama Leaks must be brought to book and their ill-gotten wealth recovered from them. He said that if the country’s wealth lying abroad as brought back, the country would not need to beg from the IMF and World Bank.

Orignally published by NNI