Clouds thinning out on political horizon!

Faisal Zahid Malik

The pall of gloom that descended on the national political scene following much-commented-upon July 28, 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case, disqualifying the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and institution of NAB references against him and his family members, has started evaporating, though slowly, thanks to some of the positive developments in recent days. The country has been in turmoil for the last four and a half months because of extreme polarization, leg-pulling by political actors and players; and acts of omission and commission that have contributed towards destabilization of the elected government. However, it seems, at long last, sanity is now prevailing and all stakeholders have started realizing the grave implications of the prevailing confusion and uncertainty, which could harm the country both internally and externally and that too at a time when the national leadership should have concentrated fully on issues that directly impinge upon the security and very survival of the country.

In this backdrop, when strong apprehensions were being expressed by patriotic people about dangers to the continuity of the system, fate of the democratic process, economic future of the nation and strategic direction of the state and even possibility of a civil war due to unprecedented erosion in the writ of the Government and the state, there are some positive signals that spark confidence about self-correction by the country. This self-correction and survival through crises, has happened many times in the past and would, by the grace of Almighty Allah, is going to happen again. This is reflective of the resilience and ability of the nation to come out unscathed from sensitive situations.

Wrongly or rightly, some circles believe that state institutions have joined hands to undermine the democratic and political process. The present crisis was triggered by the judgement of the apex court in Panama Papers case and it is satisfying that the same court is now trying to salvage the system. This is borne out by two recent landmark verdicts of the Supreme Court that have helped bring down the political temperature in the country. A three member bench of the court rejected plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for reopening of Hudaibya Paper Mills reference against Sharif family. Another three member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Saqib Nisar, absolved PTI Chairman Imran Khan of all charges of corruption and wrong doings and disqualified another leader of the party Jehangir Khan Tareen under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 19 of Peoples Representation Act. Some analysts and commentators described the two judgements’, which were delivered the same day, as a balancing act – an impression rejected by the worthy Chief Justice of Pakistan subsequently during his address to a seminar in Lahore when he termed it as mere coincidence (that the two verdicts were delivered the same day). The CJP went extra mile in re-assuring people of Pakistan that there was absolutely no pressure on the court to deliver judgements in particular ways and that the judiciary was completely independent in its functioning. He did this despite the fact that judges are not required to clarify or explain their verdicts through public forums but he had to do so to pacify the tense political environment.

Leadership of Pakistan Army too has done well by transmitting a clear message that it has no intention of intervening in political process and that the institution respects democracy and supremacy of the Parliament. A practical demonstration of this approach was decision of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to personally brief the Upper House of the Parliament on matters of national security, regional security environment and what options Pakistan has to deal with the new and emerging threats and challenges.

This is in continuation of the visit of the members of the National Assembly and Senate Standing Committees on Defence to the GHQ in September this year for an interaction with the Army Chief. Though the saner proposal of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani for dialogue among state institutions has not materialized due to political bickering and vested interests but frequent and regular interaction between Parliamentarians and the Army leadership would help crystallize things and might also help remove some of the misgivings and wrong notions.

After these seemingly goodwill gestures both by the Judiciary and the Army, it is now turn of the politicians to respond with the same spirit. No doubt, Mian Nawaz Sharif, his family and PML(N) feel wronged and might have some genuine grievances to agitate but confrontation is not going to benefit anyone, rather such a situation might be exploited by some opportunists to their own advantage, who are always on the look out for such occasions for understandable reasons. Political and other players may excuse MNS for his harsh tone as he is an aggrieved person and more so he has to keep his party intact in the face of all sorts of pressure besides maintaining popularity of the party among masses ahead of next general elections. However, there is universal consensus among neutral observers that growing bitterness is neither in the interest of PML(N) nor the country. Mian Nawaz Sharif will have to strike a balance in pointing out flaws in the system and the way forward. The best option for him, according to analysts, would be to focus on unity and coherence of PML(N), mobilize the party for elections and further energizing PML(N) Governments in the Centre and Punjab to complete on-going developmental programmes and projects that are mainstay of the party and distinguish it from others and focusing on welfare oriented programmes and plans in the months that the party has at its disposal before the next elections.

We would also urge other political parties and stakeholders to help further clam down the otherwise tense environment. No action should be taken to create unrest or destabilize the Government when it has few months to remain in power. Stirring of trouble on the pretext of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat issue, which stands resolved twice during Faizabad and Mall Road sit-ins, or movement for ‘justice’ for victims of Model Town tragedy would complicate things further. Civilized societies and nations sort out their problems through established means of law and the Constitution as turmoil is no service to the country. Our weaknesses can be exploited by our enemy and there are already indications that some forces are at work to destabilize the country. Pakistan is a proud nuclear power state and has the potential to play a leading role in addressing the challenges that presently confront the Muslim Ummah. However, unfortunately, we are unable to play this role due to our internal polarization, instability and weakening of the writ of the State. Let elections be held on time and in a peaceful atmosphere, allowing the masses to deliver their verdict on the basis of their experience of the last five years. This is the only viable option for us all.