Cloud drives Pakistan’s digital market to Rs800m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

As Pakistan’s digital transformation advances Intelligent Enterprises, Smart Cities, and Vision 2025, the country’s digital market is set to reach PKR 800 million industry experts announced during GITEX Technology Week in Dubai. Global technology company SAP says rapidly-digitizing verticals — aviation, banking and finance, public sector, retail, and telco – are enabling organizations to optimize costs, efficiency, and digital business.

As a result, Pakistan’s digital market is reaching PKR 800 million, according to the International Trade Administration. Supporting regional digital transformation, SAP recently became the first multi-national enterprise application software company to go live on a Saudi cloud data center, open to Pakistan customers.

“The massive Pakistan digital market shows that CEOs are early adopters in digital transformation on the cloud, for digital business models that can transform customer experiences,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, SAP Middle East North. “GITEX is an ideal platform to emphasize the urgency that every Pakistan’s industry vertical and line of business faces in moving to the cloud, in order to gain greater market share and business competitiveness.”

Supporting digital transformation of Pakistan’s industry verticals and lines of business, at GITEX, SAP will exhibit under the theme “The Intelligent Enterprise,” with a central showcase of how the future of Smart Cities can reimagine daily lives in the Digital Economy. Pakistan’s visitors are experiencing intelligent entertainment parks, blockchain for supply chain, smart sports, Intelligent Enterprises, and Future of Work.

“Becoming a cloud-first Intelligent Enterprise is the number one business priority Pakistan’s CEOs,” said Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan. “Our strong Pakistan attendance at GITEX shows the value in moving to the cloud, and integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to optimize operations and customer experiences.

