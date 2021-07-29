Cloud-burst causes severe flooding in twin-cities

Mother, child lose lives; PM puts NDMA on high alert; Pak Army assists civil administration

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

At least two people lost their lives as urban flooding caused by torrential rains inundated streets and main roads in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, creating immense difficulties for the residents.

Four children and their mother drowned in E-11 sector when a nearby drain overflowed and water entered their house. The administration rescued three children while one child and the mother died.

Meanwhile, police officials confirmed the aforesaid casualties at a house in sector E11/2, saying that flood water entered the house’s basement at night which caused the death of the child, while the mother passed away later.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad attributed the flash flood with a cloudburst and urged the public to “cooperate and restrict unnecessary movement”.

The deputy commissioner further said the spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened as he appealed to the public to stay away from the riverbanks of Korang and Soan rivers.

Footage circulating on social media showed flood water sweeping away cars in the E-11 area of the capital..

Additionally, Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) was imposed on bathing in rivers, the DC said, adding that rescue and management teams were present to handle the situation.

The officials said flooding in sector E-11 was due to “poor management” of private housing schemes, adding that there was no equipment available to deal with the situation.

“It is to clarify that weather system was forecaste earlier vide weather advisory issued by PMD on 26th July 2021 and was disseminated to NDMA and print and electronic media. This was extensive heavy rainfall and cannot be termed as a cloud burst,”

the PMD statement said.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Public Relations stated that the contingents of Pakistan Army arrived at the rain-hit areas for rescue operation.

A 123 millimeter rain was received by different parts of the twin cities while the water level has also risen in Nullah

Leh and Nullah Dek.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi teams were deployed in low lying areas of the city to deal with any emergency situation. On the other hand, heavy rains have also lashed Gujranwala, Sialkot and Jhelum.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the country.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the relevant agencies including National Disaster Management Authority to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions in view of heavy monsoon rains. The premier

also asked the people to stay alert and take special care.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar alerted the departments concerned in view of heavy rains in Rawalpindi and danger of flood in Nullah Leh.

He directed the provincial management, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to make all arrangements to deal with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops started relief and rescue efforts to assist the civil administration.

Heavy rains have caused water levels to rise in Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi and water accumulation in E-11 sector of the federal capital, the Inter-Services

Public Relations said in a statement.

The army troops are busy in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts, it said. It further said that contingencies plans were in place to meet any flood situation.

Spokesman PMD Dr Zaheer Babar said that various parts of Islamabad received record-breaking rains, including Saidpur village and Golra Sharif, which received 128mm and 106mm rain respectively during the last 24 hours.

Various cities including Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and DG Khan would also receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours, the PMD spokesman said.

These heavy rains would cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period, he added.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain “alert” during the forecast period, he said.

The Capital Development Authority spokesperson also stated that an operation to clear thoroughfares and open them for traffic after the latter got severely affected was underway.

In Rawalpindi, torrential rains caused flooding in Nullah Leh. In Katarian, the floodwater rose beyond the level of 21 feet, causing the water to enter Javed Colony and Aria Society.

Sirens were sounded in the city to warn citizens of the situation, whereas bridge crossings at New Katarian and Dhok Ratta were also closed down.

The district administration added that the Korang Bridge, Bani Gala and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s route had also been cleared. It further stated that rainwater drainage in all areas of Islamabad was currently at normal levels.