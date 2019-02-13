Closure of schools

PUNJAB Government has reportedly decided to close down about ten thousand schools or merge them with nearby big schools. As part of changes in the education system, a process of rationalization would be initiated and there would be changes in the syllabus from class one to ten.

Modernization is an ongoing process and there is definitely need to further improve working and performance of the education system. However, it seems that thousands of schools are to be axed in the name of rationalization and that too at a time when the country needs more focus on education. Already, the Government is allocating much less for education than the actual requirements and as a result no new schools are being opened. The Government has apparently left education to the private sector without any proper regulatory and monitoring mechanism and most of the private sector chains and institutions are considering education as a commercial venture and not as a mission. There are hundreds of ghost schools which must be identified and closed to save the tax money but there is no logic in closing down institutions. One of the reasons for parents not sending their children especially girls to school is non-availability of the public sector institutions around their localities and closure of ten thousand schools would add to the problem. This would run contrary to the objective of ensuring hundred percent enrolment and prevention of drop-out. Similarly, there is also no justification to repeatedly change syllabus creating problems both for teachers and parents/students.

