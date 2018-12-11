Closure of PIA office

Staff Reporter

Nawabshah

Members of civil society have strongly protested over the closure of booking office of Pakistan International Airlines PIA while foreign students studying different universities of Nawabshah and those serving in foreign countries are facing severe difficulties.

Addressing a press conference at Nawabshah Media Center former Principal Peoples Medical College, Prof Dr Ali Akhbar Ghumro, Prof Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University QUEST Prof Dr Muhammad Aachar Zardari, Prof Dr Asif Qureshi, traders leader Syed Naveed Shah, Shahjahan Pirzada, NGO’s leaders Amanullah Brohi, Manzoor Bughio and others said that PIA Booking office was working at Nawabshah since years and was providing traveling facilities to staff members of Peoples Medical University, Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University, students studying at America, United Kingdom, students coming to Pakistan from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kashmir and SAARC countries.

They said that they prefer PIA for traveling abroad and get facility of booking here. They said that members of forces also prefer PIA for traveling and get booking from Nawabshah office. They said that Nawabshah booking office for PIA was also catering services to people District Sanghar, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze and Matiari districts in large numbers and was producing huge revenue for airline. However the services of PIA Booking office were terminated and office was locked on the plea of financial loses. They termed the decision of closure of PIA Booking office as unjustified and demanded its restoration.

