Closure of corruption cases a ‘joke’, says Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that incumbent rulers are making a mockery of the justice system by closing down their corruption cases.

Addressing party officials in Peshawar on Tuesday, the deposed premier said that the government has appointed its “henchman” to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) so that they get decisions of their choice in the corruption cases, calling it a “joke”.

Imran said that he did not have personal enmity with the Sharif and Zardari family. “I am fighting for the future of the nation.” The PTI chief asked party workers and officials to remain prepared for the upcoming much-hyped long march to Islamabad to achieve ‘real freedom’, saying that he will not rest until sending the incumbent rulers packing.

“Today is the decisive time for the nation. It’s time to stand up for the real freedom of the country,” he added. Imran said the “cabal of crooks” got exonerated in corruption through NRO promulgated by former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

“They [coalition government] came to power on the pretext of inflation but now they have created a storm of inflation. They are making false cases against me to clear their way,” he remarked.