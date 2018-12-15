I am a student of University of Karachi and I travel on a daily basis in public transport but from the last few days after the closure of CNG, the transport is facing deadly condition. The roads are totally empty, citizens of Karachi have to wait for hours. People are getting late to reach offices and students are not able to attend classes on time.

Rickshaw and taxi drivers are asking fare of their will. This situation is getting serious because it is damaging students and employees at the same time. I want you to please help me to raise this issue to the concerned authorities against this shutdown of gas sector. Otherwise, this will get worst day by day and at the end the mega city Karachi will not b able to move their business.

DURR E SAMEEN

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp