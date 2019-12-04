‘Closely monitoring’ matter of alleged marriages by Chinese: FO

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Foreign Office of Pakistan is “closely monitoring” the matter of alleged fake marriages of Chinese men with Pakistani women, its spokesman said in a statement issued Saturday.

Responding to questions regarding media reports of law enforcement action on incidents involving Chinese and Pakistani nationals, the spokesman stated that the relevant authorities from both governments were in close contact on this issue.

“The Government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts. In this context, a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with our law enforcement officials,” the statement read.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject.”

The spokesman said further: “We have noted the statement by the Chinese Embassy referring to investigation by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security on the issue. According to this investigation, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs of Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese nationals.”

In light of the aforementioned statement, he said, it was essential “to avoid sensationalisation and report on sensitive matters only on the basis of established facts”. The statement further read that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all other relevant departments of the government and the concerned Chinese authorities will continue to coordinate on the matter to address the grievances of the affected individuals, bring the culprits to justice, and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.