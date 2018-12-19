Closed school in CM’s constituency exposes his ‘edu emergency’: Haleem

Sehwan Sharif

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that a closed and non-functional government school at Jhangara village in the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has exposed his so-called education emergency in the province. In connection with the ongoing three-day ‘Zardari Bhagao, Corruption Mitao’ drive, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the government school of village Jhangara after his caravan reached Sehwan Sharif and attended a dinner of Sardar Hakim Ali Noohani.

During the visit, it was found that the government school was in a shabby condition and fully non-functional. On the blackboard of the school the last date mentioned was a date of the year 2007. Seeing Haleem Adil and his team, children from nearby localities reached there and complained that this school had been non-functional for a long time. They said this school has no furniture and other facilities.

The General Secretary PTI Sindh chapter also paid a visit to the Health Center of Jhangara, where no any doctor was present and the hospital was left on the mercy of a night watchman. Talking to media on the occasion, Haleem Adil said the so-called education emergency of CM Murad Shah was a cruel joke with the poor people of Sindh. He said when CM Murad Shah can do nothing for his own constituency what he could do for the people of the rest of the province.

He said before talking about making Sindh a Paris, the CM should at least improve conditions of his own constituency, which lacks both education and healthcare facilities. People also do not get even clean drinking water. The PTI leader said we are not against the 18th amendment, but the corruption mafia should not think that we will not make them accountable for their corruption and misdeeds. He said billions of rupees are released for education and health schemes in Sindh but practically these schemes are seen nowhere.

Haleem Adil said the government hospitals instead of giving people health are giving them diseases and death. He said the people who have looted the kitty of Sindh are now fully exposed and they would soon go to jail.—INP

