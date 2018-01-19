Close to arresting Kasur serial killer: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that police are close to arresting the man accused of raping and killing at least eight young girls in Kasur over the last few months.

“With the help of five CCTV footages obtained by investigators, they have marked the area where the accused had went after abducting Zainab Ansari,” Sanaullah told a private television channel.

“Now the police will launch a search operation and conduct DNA tests of the suspects to catch this beast. He may be apprehended in a couple of days, not in weeks or months,” Sanaullah said.

“I am sure that police have correctly marked the area where the suspect could be hiding,” he added.

The matter came into media spotlight after seven-year-old Zainab was found dead in a heap of garbage and a photo of her lifeless body went viral on social media.

The assault led to global outrage amid calls for justice.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also took notice of the incident and directed police to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Orignally published by NNI