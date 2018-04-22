ClIT rejects social media anti-Rector campaign

Observer Report

Islamabad

A malicious social media campaign with malafide intentions of unverified plagiarism charges has been staged against Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Rector, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Islamabad, which is merely a false propaganda aimed at defaming the repute of a well recognized researcher and tenured professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology heading the country’s top notch degree awarding institute.

As a matter of immense concern, CIIT strongly condemns this malafide social media bashing of its Rector. The Institute resolves to take legal action against all such perpetrators behind this activity through law enforcement agencies and the courts of justice.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Plagiarism Policy describes plagiarism as “taking and using the thoughts, writings, and inventions of another person as one’s own”.