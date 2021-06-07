Clippers win game seven to eliminate Doncic and Mavs

Kawhi Leonard finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Los Angeles Clippers won game seven at home with a 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks to punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Los Angeles withstood a 46-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic on Sunday to take the Western Conference series 4-3, finally cashing in on home court after the road team had won each of the first six games.

“It’s all about the moment,” Leonard said. “You got to be aggressive all night and don’t try to make the game be perfect. “We never gave up. We wanted to get better and we did it, especially on the defensive end.”

Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Paul George tallied 22 and dished out 10 assists for the fourth-seeded Clippers in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 7,300 at Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles.

The Clippers advanced to the second round to face the top-seeded Utah Jazz with game one on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

The NBA will crown a new champion this season after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated on Thursday.

The Clippers are the sixth team in NBA history to lose the first two games of a series at home and win a series. “It was a total team win.

We wanted this moment,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “It was a great test for us, making us battle tested going into the second round. That was a great win for us.” Doncic continued his superb play in the series despite playing with a sore neck suffered in game four.

He added 14 assists and seven rebounds Sunday in his first game seven in just the second playoff series of his young career. AFP