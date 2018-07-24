Clinical, translational imaging lab launched

Staff Reporter

The Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) at LUMS launched the Clinical and Translational Imaging Lab on June 1, 2018. This is in line with the University’s mission to achieve the highest academic standards and provide state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities to its faculty and students.

“The Clinical and Translational Imaging lab will open a whole new world of multidisciplinary research to the students of SBASSE. Research in this lab will exploit engineering and applied mathematical tools to address problems at the frontier of Smart Healthcare,” said Dr. Hassan Mohy-ud-Din, Director Clinical and Translational Medicine Lab, SBASSE. Driven with a passion for a career in academia and research, Dr. Mohy-ud-Din felt that he had to set-up a lab where he could work with his students on cutting-edge research at the intersection of applied mathematics and medical imaging.

Additionally, this lab will attract students from Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, and Biology with a long-term goal of a career in biomedical imaging. Research themes being pursued in Clinical and Translational Imaging lab seamlessly gel with the multidisciplinary courses being offered at LUMS and provide a unique set of applications to the tools learned in these courses which remain elusive in Pakistan.

