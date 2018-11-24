Climatic drift ‘a threat to economy’

Sajjad Ahmed

THE effects of climate change are not evenly distributed – the poorest countries and people will suffer earliest and most because these countries are more vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change on water resources, ecosystems, crop production, fisheries and human health. These countries have a large population dependent on climate sensitive sectors and they have low adaptive capacity to develop and implement adaptation strategies. Bridging the Middle East and South Asia, Pakistan is in a geographic location where average temperatures are predicted to rise faster than elsewhere, increasing 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) by the year 2100, according to a 2012 World Wildlife Fund Report. Within South Asia, Pakistan is considered the most vulnerable economy to climate change. It was ranked as the third and sixteenth most vulnerable economy out of 128 countries, according to the German Watch Report

Since Independence in 1947, considerable industrialization has taken place in Pakistan, consequently GHG emissions have accelerated and has resulted in changing the climate considerably. However, climate change and associated risks were not on the policy agenda in Pakistan until the country faced numerous devastating natural disasters. In this regard, the earthquake in 2005 was a turning point as it forced the government to take major steps in the form of disaster preparedness and mitigation. In this regard, the National Disaster Ordinance was promulgated in 2006 and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was set up. It is noteworthy that the efficiency and technical capacity of the NDMA was not remarkable during the floods 2010–11; these floods brought horrendous devastation, the aftermath of which are still being experienced. It can be summarized that Pakistan’s vulnerability to repeated natural disasters (e.g., droughts (2000), earthquake (2005) and floods (2010 and 2011) alerted the government towards the risks posed by natural disasters and climate change. In this regard the ‘National Environment and Climate Change Policy’ was formulated in 2005 and in 2008 the Planning Commission formed a Special Task Force on climate change to deal with various climate change issues in Pakistan, like the increased variability of the monsoons, the rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers and the increased siltation of dams, etc.

Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent of the world’s greenhouse gases blamed for causing global warming, yet its 200 million people are among the world’s most vulnerable victims of the growing consequences of climate change. The nation is facing ever-rising temperature, drought and flooding that threaten health, agriculture, water supplies and hopes for development of a society that ranks in the bottom quarter of nations, based on income per person. The effects of climate change on economic development are no longer a mystery but are rapidly becoming a stark reality. Since agriculture is the mainstay of the economy, Pakistan is also becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change as expectations of crop failures are high with rising temperatures and variable rainfalls. This is because global warming negatively impacts tropical and arid crop production, although it enhances agricultural production in temperate regions in the short term. The concerns about sustainable productivity of agriculture in Pakistan further add to the vulnerability of this economy. The situation is somewhat worrying because most of the major crops of Pakistan have shown negative growth in production in recent years, implying low productivity.

A 1 °C increase in temperature has been reported to reduce wheat yield by 5–7%, and a shortening of growing season has been reported to decrease wheat yield by 6–11% and basmati rice yield by 15–18% by 2080. Overall, agricultural sector of Pakistan might lose US$2–16 billion per annum due to climate change by the end of the twenty-first century . Pakistan’s economy remains heavily dependent on its agricultural sector, and climate change has the potential to hamper country’s economic growth. It is clear from the above discussion that climate change has multiple effects on agricultural production, which makes it a complex phenomenon to tackle with. Unfortunately, little attention has been paid to this sector in Pakistan, despite the fact that it is an important sector for the economy and the evidence that it is strongly exposed to climate and weather patterns. The quantitative impact of climate change on agriculture certainly warrants attention for the case of Pakistan. There is a dearth of research in Pakistan on how climate change impacts downstream agricultural sectors, from a climatic-agro perspective.

—ASRI Group, PMAS-Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi.

