Climate not fit for Pak-India cricket series: Sushma

Observer Report

New Delhi

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has poured cold water on the possibility of resumption of cricketing ties with Pakistan, citing the frequent exchange of firing at the Line of Control as the reason, the Times of India reported on Monday.

Swaraj made the comments at a meeting of the consultative committee attached to the Indian foreign ministry. “The high number of cross-border firings did not set the tone for engagements such as a cricket series,” Swaraj was quoted as saying. The foreign minister was replying to a query on whether restarting the long-suspended cricket exchange could be an option for easing tensions between the two countries.

Swaraj’s remarks would not bring any joy for the Pakistan Cricket Board which, in November, sent a legal notice to its Indian counterpart, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, seeking up to $70 million in damages for failing to play two contractually agreed upon bilateral series.