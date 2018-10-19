Climate Change Ministry, IUCN to collaborate in environment protection initiatives

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan has emphasized the need for conserving and protecting the environment saying it is not the responsibility of government alone, rather it is a collective social responsibility.

Malik Amin Aslam expressed these view while talking to a delegation of the International Union for Conservation of Nation (IUCN) that called on him here on Thursday.

The adviser said we have to shoulder the responsibility and take ownership in this regard. Federal Secretary for Climate Change Shahrukh Nusrat was also present in the meeting.

PM’s Adviser on Climate Change said Pakistan was bestowed with abundant natural resources starting from Himalayan glaciers, lush green plains, fascinating wilderness to golden-sand beaches along its coasts. Pakistan is also a rare country that hosts 10 agro-ecological zones.

Country Representative, IUCN Pakistan Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, apprised the Adviser regarding different key projects which IUCN is carrying out in Pakistan.

Cheema said IUCN Pakistan has been instrumental in facilitating the federal government in realizing its international commitments.

IUCN has a successful collaboration with the Ministry of climate change, Balochistan government, Pakistan Navy; National Institute of Oceanography; WWF-Pakistan; and many other Departments on conservation and biodiversity projects and expressed willingness for further collaboration with the Ministry of climate change in mutually agreed areas. Malik Amin Aslam Khan said that Pakistan was blessed with multiple varieties of wildlife; flora and fauna but unfortunately due to our indifferent attitude, lot of species are on the verge of extinction. We being the custodian of the natural wealth will take every possible measure to protect and conserve our nature and its resources.

About the government’s resolve to meet the challenge of climate change, he said we are going to initiate “Recharge Pakistan project to store flood water in our wetland sites. IUCN could join us in realization of that initiative.” Malik Amin Aslam Khan further said that safeguarding and protecting nature is our shared goal. Therefore it’s better to work in collaboration to build synergies to achieve desired objectives.

Share on: WhatsApp