Climate Change minister urges national policies on key environment-related issues

Zubair Qureshi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Climate Change Sh Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday while chairing a meeting of the senior officials of the Ministry urged preservation of forest-cover in the country and called for making such policies as to ensure environmental protection and preservation, eradicate pollution and end desertification.

The caretaker minister said we need to make progress in very short time on the issues of ecology, forestry, wildlife, biodiversity, climate change.

Federal Secretary for Climate Change Khizer Hayat briefed the caretaker minister about the working and important subjects of the ministry that include monitoring and implementing environmental agreements with other countries, international agencies and forums. He also apprised the caretaker minister about the working of each wing and attached department. He further explained the international Conventions, treaties and agreements which ministry deals. He also highlighted some achievements of Ministry of Climate Change that included Pakistan Climate Change Authority Act, Green Pakistan Program, Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF II) project, conference on Sanitation, daily monitoring of Air Quality of Islamabad. He also briefed about the challenges faced by Ministry of Climate Change like lack of national political ownership for tackling the issue of climate change and problems of implementation of national policies, plans in provinces after 18th amendment. The way forward suggested by federal Secretary included establishing climate change council, making climate change authority functional, making efforts for getting projects funded by Green Climate Fund and research on climate change impacts on agriculture, forestry, food security and water. The Caretaker Minister was also given a suggestion to rename ministry to fully explain its domain and working.

The caretaker Minister appreciated the efforts of officers of Ministry of Climate Change and suggested to give detailed briefing on working of each wing and department separately. He also asked to arrange a visit to Gilgit Baltistan to see the groundwork on Glacier Lake outbursts Flood Project.