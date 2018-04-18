Clifton residents cry for water

Staff Reporter

Alarmed by further drop in water Supply to Clifton Board Clifton (CBC) areas of DHA since last one month a 7 member CBC delegation led by its elected Vice President Aziz Suharwardy met Mr. Khalid Mahmood who re-cently took over as the new MD Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). The new MD was informed by the CBC Vice President that CBC has approximately 69,000 Units consisting of houses & Apartments which is based on quota of 210 Gallons per house per day, CBC needed minimum of 15 MGD water supply but in Feb ‘18 KWSB supplied 6.4 MGD ie 50pc of its requirement.

CBC team agreed that Power Supply interruptions were affecting operations of Pumps but emphasized paying clients like CBC should not suffer.

MD KWSB team also informed that FWO had completed 50pc work on K4 & it would be completed by June 2019 enhancing water Supply by 260 MGD to Karachi. DHA would also get its share provided it arranged finance for laying out additional supply lines to benefit from K4.