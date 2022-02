A clerk of an intelligence agency—Special Branch was killed by the torture of an unknown lawyer in Lahore on Wednesday.

The agency official named Abdul Rehman was passing through the area of Old Anarkali with his friend Syed Mehdi on a bike.

A fight with an unknown lawyer broke out when a motorcycle collided near Rabbani Chowk in Old Anarkali. The intelligence official was brutally tortured by the accused lawyer.