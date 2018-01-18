Cleft Hospital, UIPM given HR awards for services to humanity, minorities

Zubair Qureshi

Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday in recognition of services to humanity and minorities bestowed ‘Human Rights Awards’ on Cleft Hospital of Gujrat and Universal Interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) of Islamabad terming their contribution in society quite productive and worth-mentioning. The award-giving ceremony took place here at a local hotel.

Cleft Hospital Pakistan Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ijaz Bashir’s efforts have thus been recognized for making things easier and for bringing normalcy to the lives of the cleft palate patients. His institute’s efforts in feeding, speech and hearing problems and frequent ear infections among children have also been recognized thus. UIPM Chairman Dr Allama GR Chishti’s services have also been recognized in field of interfaith harmony and his work for rights of minorities in Pakistan as well as his efforts for promoting peace, love and brotherhood in society.

Ministry of Human Rights Director General Mohammad Arshad, Ambassador of European Union delegation to Pakistan, Jean Francois Cautain, Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Nawaf Khalifah Sararieh, Canadian scholar Dr Bishan Singh, Allama Sajid Naqvi, Dr Amineh Hoti, Dr Seema, Jibran Gill, ulema, scholars from various religions attended the ceremony.

In his thanks giving speech, UIPM Chairman Dr Chishti expressed his gratitude to Ministry of Human Rights for honouring him with Human Rights Award.

He said taking this opportunity he would like to draw the attention of a recent visit of Human Rights Watch delegation to Pakistan which had pointed out that Pakistan lags far behind other countries in issue of human rights whereas in his meeting with European Union Special Envoy who also pointed out that Pakistan has not made notable progress in promotion of interfaith harmony.