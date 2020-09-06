Clearing of nullah encroachments No one will be made homeless: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the Sindh government will not knock down illegal dwellings along Karachi’s drains until their occupants are provided with alternative places to reside.

Addressing a rally of party workers at KDA Chowrangi, he said the government will clean stormwater drains but won’t render people living in illegal structures around nullahs homeless and stressed the need for taking care of the affectees of the anti-encroachment drive.

Bilawal was of the view that the Green Line project played havoc with the city’s drainage system, emphasising that the megacity’s drainage system will have to be fixed. He said people suffered a lot due to unprecedented showers in the metropolis.

Urging party workers to rally behind him like they used to support slain PPP

leader Benazir Bhutto, he said the PPP administration in Sindh will snatch the NFC award and other rights from the Centre with their support.

“We will clear the nullah encroachments but with fairness. No one’s homes will be destroyed. If a house must be demolished, people will be provided an alternate first,” Bilawal said.

The PPP leader said that it was “after 100 years” that the country had received such calamitous rains. He said that the party would now begin work in earnest on the development of the city as the “reign of terror” in the province is effectively over.

Lamenting the unprecedented destruction in the province caused by the rains, Bilawal said that his party stands by the people in these testing times and will facilitate citizens in every way possible.

PPP Chairman also payed tribute to workers of his party and asked them to support him like they supported former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.