Clearing of drains before monsoon rains ordered

Local Government Minister NasirHussain Shah has said that the Sindh government has decided to ensure that storm-water drains across the province are cleared out before the monsoon rains begin. Addressing a meeting on Monday, the minister said the process would be led by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB). He claimed that the Sindh government wished to see the local government system thrive and therefore would provide its full support to all city mayors in the province, adding that because of this, the KWSB and SWMB would lend their assistance to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). “The Sindh government will not only provide administrative and financial support to the KMC but also aid it in removing encroachments on drains across the city,” he claimed, adding. “The provincial government offers its complete and continuous support to Karachi Mayor WasimAkhtar for any constructive work done for the citizens of Karachi.” Shah disclosed that he had directed all administrative heads to send their requests and requirements with regards to the preventive measures that need to be taken before the monsoon rains begin. Meanwhile, all municipal commissioners had been asked not to leave the municipal headquarters without the explicit approval of the relevant mayor, he added.