Clearance of CUI’s Rector against plagiarism charges

Staff Reporter

The committee constituted by Chairman, Board of Governors of then COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Islamabad and now COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), has cleared unverified plagiarism charges against all the seven research papers of Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad.

This committee comprising of eminent scientists of Pakistan including Dr. Prof. Muhammad IqbalChoudhry, Dr. Prof. Zabta Khan Shinwari and Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti was constituted to probe charges of Plagiarism against Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, which were being staged against Dr. Qamar on social media. The allegations were found to be of non-serious nature.

The Committee also recommends that the plagiarism policy of HEC should be revised so that it does not apply to materials already published earlier by the authors elsewhere.