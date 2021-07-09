Clear signs 4th Covid wave is starting in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar warned on Friday that the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic starting in Pakistan.

In a couple of tweets, he said: “2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artifical intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of 4th wave starting”.

The planning minister explained that poor compliance with SOPs and spread of variants, particularly Delta variant that first surfaced in India, are the major reasons for the looming fourth wave.

In another tweet, he wrote: “Field reports are showing complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants & gyms”.

He warned that there will be no choice but to shut them down if the owners of the facilities do not act in a responsible way.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged public to wear masks, saying there is a danger of spreading the Indian variant, which has been as Delta by WHO, of coronavirus in the region.

Talking about the COVId-19 situation in the country, the premier said that the virus is mutating continuously, adding that Delta variant is badly affecting Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Wearing a mask is not a big deal, he said, besides warning people of fourth wave of the pandemic in the country. He urged citizens to strictly follow the SOPs during Eid al Adha.

If the situation worsens, the government will not have any option except imposing restrictions, the prime minister said, adding that the curbs would affect businesses.

Poverty is increasing all over the world due to the pandemic, he said, adding that Indonesia and Bangladesh have imposed lockdown due to the deteriorating situation.

He said that Pakistan does not produce the vaccine but the jabs are available in the country for public. He asked people especially urban population to get them vaccinated.