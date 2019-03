Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has launched the “Call for Cleantech Innovations Awards 2019” competition under National Cleantech Platform (NCTP) to promote sustainable models of cleantech innovations in Pakistan. The competition would be open for applications from all SMEs and startups in Pakistan to propose innovative solutions of industrial issues in four categories viz. plastic waste recycling, renewable energy, robotics & artificial intelligence and waste to energy. The application template could be downloaded from ICCI website and applicants could apply online by 25th March 2019 to participate in the competition. The national winner of the competition will get international exposure, mentoring and training support. The national winner and runner up will get cash awards with free business development support from ICCI, Silver membership of Pakistan Institute of Management and linkages with international investors.

Share on: WhatsApp