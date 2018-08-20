Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals while 650 sanitary workers, three sanitary inspectors and 25 supervisors will perform duty in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

Talking to APP, Secretary RCB Qaiser Mahmood told a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha has been formulated under which maximum available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid holidays. He informed 94 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.—APP

