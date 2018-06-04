Cleanliness of Nullah Leh underway to protect residents from dengue

Rawalpindi

The Anti-dengue drive initiated by the district health department is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the city.

During the campaign, surveillance is continuing to check its occurrence in 46 Union councils of the city specially in union councils which were declared high risk areas.

Talking to APP here on Sunday,the Incharge Anti- dengue campaign in Municipal Corporation area Dr Zeeshan Ahmed said the cleanliness of Nullah Leh was being carried out to protect the population particularly residing along the banks of Nullah Leh from dengue larvae threat.

He said garbage was being disposed off on daily basis while huge containers had also been placed near the nullah.

Dr Zeeshan informed that 125,000 houses have been registered in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) limits under micro planning survey for dengue control.

Dr. Zeeshan said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital had been completed while special focus was being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah was a major source of dengue spread.

The DHO said that dengue control drive was being carried out on scientific basis and teams were visiting every house and if adult dengue mosquito was being found, spray were being carried out in the house and adjoining eight houses.

He said special anti-dengue teams had been deputed in 15 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.

The DHO said a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for controlling dengue spread.—APP