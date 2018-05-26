Cleanliness of Nullah Leh being completed to protect residents from dengue threat

Rawalpindi

The cleanliness of Nullah Leh is being completed to protect the population particularly residing along the banks of Nullah Leh from dengue larvae threat, said Deputy District Health Officer Health Dr. Zeeshan.

Chairing a meeting held here to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said garbage is being disposed off on daily basis while huge containers have also been placed near the nullah.

Dr. Zeeshan said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital has been completed while special focus is being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah is a major source of dengue spread.—APP