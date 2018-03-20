Cleanliness of Leh twice a year to control dengue

Rawalpindi

Leh Management Plan has been devised to save a large population residing along the banks of Nullah Leh from dengue outbreak, said Deputy District Health Officer Health Dr Amir Sheikh here Monday.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said with the cooperation of Waste Management Company survey is being carried out in areas adjacent to Nullah Leh.

According to plan the cleanliness of leh would be carried out twice a year, firstly in April before monsoon season and secondly in September to control the dengue larvae breeding.

The DDO informed that disposal of garbage in Leh would be stopped and huge containers would be placed in the catchment area of the nullah.

Dr Amir said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital has been completed and special focus is being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah is a major source of dengue spread.

He said special anti-dengue teams are being deputed in 15 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.—APP