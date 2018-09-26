Cleanliness in capital collective responsibility

Advisor to Prime Minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan Wednesday said that it was a collective responsibility of the nation to keep environment clean. He stated this in a meeting with Mr Bilal Haque from green force to discuss environmental issues of Islamabad.

Bilal Haque presented the summary of Islamabad environment commission report 2015 to the Advisor.

The Green Force, (a group of Islamabad environmental activists) brought to the focus the fact that everyone was aware of the losses, the environmental degradation was causing in Islamabad, but unfortunately no one paid any heed to redressing of the environmental issues in the past, as recommended by the Commission.—APP

