Cleanliness drive from today

Rawalpindi

The week-long cleanliness campaign in Rawalpindi would start from March 4 which would continue till March 9. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Randhwa said in a statement that it was our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean. He directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to make the campaign successful. He said that strict action would be taken against the staff found negligent in performing duties.

He appealed to the citizens not to thrown garbage and filth in open places.

To prevent the spread of dengue larva breading cleanliness drive would be started in high risk areas of the city, he added. Meanwhile, the garbage and filth is scattered in the streets and Nullah of different localities including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Dhoke Elahi Bukush.—APP

