Cleanliness campaign launched

Dhok Mangtal’s local welfare organization Mangtal Falah o behbood Group has started providing basket bins to stop the spread of filth in various streets of the area.

A meeting of the organization was held under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Abid Mahmood where discussions were held regarding formation of committees for cleaning campaign and carrying out various matters.

Under the clean-up drive, the meeting said, streets will be cleaned first with own help and then the residents of these cleared streets will be provided with basket bins.